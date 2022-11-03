Oil and gas company Sable Offshore Corp. plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) that also includes the purchase of an ExxonMobil oil field off the coast of California.

The deal pegs the enterprise value of the company at $883M, with an equity value of $689M, according to Flame's investor presentation on the merger. Flame currently has $289M in cash in trust.

As part of the merger, Sable will acquire the Santa Ynez oil field located off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., along with an associated on-shore processing facility.

Flame went public in February 2021, raising $288M.