Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +4.1% in Thursday's trading after Q3 adjusted earnings easily beat analyst estimates, helped by higher crude oil prices and increased upstream production.

Suncor (SU) reported a Q3 net loss of $609M, or a loss of $0.45/share, as it took a $3.4B writedown related to its share of the Fort Hills oil sands project, swinging from an $877M profit, or $0.59/share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The company said last week it was buying Teck Resources' 21.3% stake in Fort Hills for ~$1B, a sale price that reflected a lower market value for the mine, resulting in the impairment charge.

Q3 total upstream production rose 3.5% to 724.1K boe/day from 698.6K boe/day in the prior-year period.

Q3 refinery throughput edged up to 466.6K bbl/day from 460.3K bbl/day a year earlier; refinery utilization hit 100% in Q3 compared to 99% in the same quarter last year.

Interim CEO Kris Smith said Suncor (SU) is not looking to make more deals following its acquisition of the additional Fort Hills stake.

"We had an opportunity to take a partner interest in an asset that we operate [and] we know well," Smith said on the company's earnings conference call. "It's a long-life asset that has low-intensity greenhouse gas barrels, and we were able to transact at a very compelling value for our shareholders."

Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said recently that he "would not be surprised" if Suncor (SU) is in talks to buy TotalEnergies' 24.6% interest in Fort Hills, and that the company could look to acquire Cnooc and Sinopec's combined 16.2% interest in Syncrude.

Smith also said Suncor (SU) would cut its contractor workforce in the mining and upgrading business by 20%.

Suncor Energy's (SU) NYSE stock price return shows a 38% YTD gain and a 37% increase during the past year.