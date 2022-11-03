TravelCenters of America partly rebounds after selloff post 3Q results

Nov. 03, 2022 3:23 PM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Evening truck stop lights of number of trucks in parking

vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

  • TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) rose 6.1% partly rebounding from a 23% plunge on Wednesday following its Q3 results.
  • B Riley analyst Bryan Maher explained in a note on Thursday that the company's AEBITDA results mostly beat expectations, but some investors may been overly high expectations. He kept his $75 price target and buy rating on the shares.
  • Maher wrote that "some people opted to disregard history—and management's guidance."
  • "For our part, having covered TA, in one form or another, for longer than we care to remember, we will maintain a more tempered view that CPG will settle back into the high teens in 2023 (modeling for $0.192) and 2024 ($0.184)," Maher added.
  • TravelCenters (TA) has short interest of 5.7%.

