Nov. 03, 2022

  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) jumped ~26% after the Canadian biotech announced that abstracts containing clinical data for its blood cancer candidates tuspetinib (formerly HM43239) and luxeptinib (CG-806) were available at the ASH conference website.
  • Data from these Phase 1a/b dose escalations trials will be part of three poster presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) scheduled for December 10 – 13.
  • According to abstracts released on Thursday, the anti-tumor activity seen in the Phase 1a/b dose escalations trial for Luxeptinib in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia stands out.
  • As of July 08 data cut, out of 25 patients who received luxeptinib at 450 mg, 600 mg, 750 mg, and 900 mg, one heavily pre-treated patient has indicated a durable MRD-negative complete response, the investigators wrote.
  • Additional enrollments in the trial are currently underway, and the investigators plan to share updated clinical data at the poster presentation scheduled for Dec. 11.
  • Read about a previous data readout from the trial disclosed by the company in June 2021.

