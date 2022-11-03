Equinox Gold slides after higher costs impact Q3 2022 earnings

Nov. 03, 2022 3:35 PM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) shares fell 14% on Thursday after the company reported revenue lighter than expected alongside higher costs in its third quarter earnings.
  • Revenue of $245.1M (flat Y/Y) missed consensus by $6.25M.
  • The average realized gold price of $1,711 per ounce fell short of all-in sustaining cost of $1,749 per ounce, reflecting global inflationary pressures coupled with lower than planned production, the company said.
  • Total 143,615 ounce of gold was produced during the quarter while Equinox sold 4% more gold ounces in Q3 2022 compared to a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25.7M (Q3 2021 - $62.9M).
  • Non-GAAP EPS was -$0.09.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $141.9M. Increased the revolving credit facility from $400M to $700M at the quarter end.
  • Outlook: "Based on production to date, we expect full-year production to be approximately 540,000 ounces of gold and costs to exceed the upper end of guidance by approximately five percent," commented President and CEO Greg Smith.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.