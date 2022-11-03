Power Metals (OTCQB:PWRMF) -13.5% in Thursday's trading after saying Canada's government ordered a Chinese stakeholder to sell off its holdings in the company on national security grounds, saying the company's Case Lake lithium, cesium and tantalum deposits in Ontario are of strategic importance.

The miner said the government directed Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. by order in council to divest itself of its past and current investments in the company.

Sinomine had made a C$1.5M equity investment in Power Metals (OTCQB:PWRMF) and was in the process of negotiating an offtake agreement related to the project.

The company said it is reviewing the matter "with a view to advancing development of the Case Lake project by whatever means necessary."

Ultra Lithium (OTCQB:ULTXF) -21.1% after receiving a similar order from the Canadian government for Chinese investor Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) to exit its stake in the company.