Lingering Fed worries send Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq lower for fourth straight day

Stocks ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as Wall Street continued to wrestle with the implications of the latest Federal Reserve decision.

There was some bargain-hunting in the middle of the day, allowing the Dow to flirt with positive territory late in the session. Still, all three major U.S. equity averages eventually ended the day solidly in the red, once again led by the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.7%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -1.1% and the Dow (DJI) ended -0.5%.

The Dow Jones held up better than the other major averages, boosted by a gain in Boeing, as well as strength in names like Caterpillar, Honeywell and Chevron. The index still declined 146.51 points to finish at 32,001.25.

The S&P 500 slipped 39.80 points to close at 3,719.89, while the Nasdaq dropped 181.86 points to finish at 10,342.94.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower. This was led by dramatic declines in Communication Services and Info Tech, which staged retreats of 2.8% and 3%, respectively. Meanwhile, Energy and Industrials were among the pockets of strength.

"Today’s market action was a continuation of yesterday’s post-Powell market action. Investors remained nervous as tech stocks continued to underperform, with long-term bond yields rising further," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha.

"Moreover, weakness in gold and already beaten down FANG+ stocks shows that the markets have lost any hopes of a sudden Fed pivot," Nelissen noted, adding that Friday's jobs report will be crucial to deciding the market's near-term action. "If hourly wages and job gains come in higher than expected, the market is set to weaken further. After all, if the Fed isn’t willing to change its pace now, it will be required to hike until something breaks.”

Stocks started the session lower, continuing the Fed-inspired decline posted late Wednesday. The major U.S. equity averages retreated after the central bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points and hinted that they might have to raise rates higher than previously thought.

After an initial slide, Wall Street staged a comeback in Thursday's intraday action, with the major averages coming well off their lows of the session. However, this recovery fizzled in the late stages, leaving the major averages convincingly lower at the close.

Turning to the bond market, yields surged as fixed-income traders continued to react to Wednesday's Fed news. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 7 basis points to 4.13%. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) climbed 14 basis points to 4.71%, touching levels not seen since 2007.

The job market will be the key topic to close out the week. Friday will see the release of the government's monthly employment report. Wall Street will be looking for signs of a slowdown -- evidence that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are beginning to curtail the economy.

Thursday saw additional data on the labor front. The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell in the latest week. The figure slipped 1K to 217K, coming in below the 222K predicted by economists.

The initial jobless claims statistics represented the latest sign of continued strength in the labor market. The data followed similar signals from job opening and ADP jobs data earlier in the week.

Looking overseas, the pound lost ground against the dollar following a rate hike from the Bank of England. The U.K. central bank raised its key rate by 75 basis points, the largest increase in 33 years.

Among individual stocks, Sunrun, Etsy and Robinhood all rallied in the wake of their respective quarterly reports. Roku finished lower after the release of its financial figures, although it significantly cut its initial decline.