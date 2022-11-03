UBS prices CHF 375M bond to be listed, traded, settled on blockchain-based exchange
Nov. 03, 2022 3:58 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)CBAUFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Swiss lending giant UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has priced a bond that will be listed, traded and settled on a blockchain-based exchange, it said in a statement Thursday, claiming it's the world's first such fixed income vehicle that investors can access in regulated digital and traditional markets.
- The CHF 375M (US$370.4M) senior unsecured three-year digital bond has a 2.33% coupon (payment).
- UBS (UBS) said the bond has the same structure, legal status and rating as a traditional one. It will settle through SIX Digital Exchange' blockchain-powered platform and start trading on both SDX Trading and SIX Swiss Exchange.
- The move "shows our commitment to support the development of new financial market infrastructure" through the use of distributed ledger technology," said UBS Treasurer Beatriz Martin.
- Back in 2018, a year after bitcoin's (BTC-USD) bull run, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) won a mandate from the World Bank to arrange a pioneering Kangaroo bond issue to be created and run using only blockchain.
