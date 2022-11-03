Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) said Thursday its 50-50 joint venture with Angola's state-owned Songanol was awarded a $327M extension for the Libongos drillship for offshore operations.

The 12-well extension at a $402.5K dayrate has a firm term of ~25 months and is expected to start in Q4 in direct continuation of the drillship's current contract.

There are now three drillships bareboat chartered into the Sonadrill JV: the Seadrill-owned West Gemini and two Sonangol-owned units, Quenguela and Libongos; Seadrill (SDRL) manages and operates the drillships on behalf of Sonadrill.

"Sonadrill is the number one rig operator in Angola, and this new contract will generate significant free cash flow for the joint venture which will ultimately flow to Seadrill and Sonangol as shareholders," Seadrill CEO Simon Johnson said.

Seadrill (SDRL) recently reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75M on revenues of $284M.