Nov. 03, 2022 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)
- Sangamo Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $26.5M (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.29M.
On a GAAP basis, we expect our total operating expenses which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, to be lower than previously guided and be in the range of approximately $315 million to $325 million.
We expect our non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of approximately $35 million, to be in the range of approximately $280 million to $290 million.
Q4 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.37 and revenue estimate is $26.96M. Full-year consensus EPS estimate is -$1.32 and revenue estimate is $111.18M.
