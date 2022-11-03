Sangamo Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.02, revenue of $26.5M misses by $0.29M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:02 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sangamo Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.34 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $26.5M (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.29M.

  • On a GAAP basis, we expect our total operating expenses which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, to be lower than previously guided and be in the range of approximately $315 million to $325 million.

  • We expect our non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of approximately $35 million, to be in the range of approximately $280 million to $290 million.

  • Q4 consensus EPS estimate is -$0.37 and revenue estimate is $26.96M. Full-year consensus EPS estimate is -$1.32 and revenue estimate is $111.18M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.