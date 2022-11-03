Amgen Non-GAAP EPS of $4.70 beats by $0.25, revenue of $6.65B beats by $90M
- Amgen press release (NASDAQ:AMGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.70 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $6.65B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Total revenues decreased 1% to $6.7 billion in comparison to the third quarter of 2021, resulting from a 1% decline in global product sales, which reflected 8% volume growth offset primarily by 5% lower net selling price and 2% negative impact from foreign exchange.
- 2022 total revenues guidance revised to $26.0-$26.3 billion from prior outlook of $25.5-$26.4B vs $26.13B consensus; EPS guidance revised to $11.46-$12.17 on a GAAP basis, and $17.25-$17.85 on a non-GAAP basis from prior outlook of $17.00-$18.00 vs $17.51 consensus
