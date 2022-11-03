Permian strength, high prices support APA's results beat

Nov. 03, 2022

  • Shares in APA Corp (APA) rose as much as 8.2% in Thursday's afternoon session after the company's Q3 results easily beat estimates, as high oil prices helped offset a marginal fall in production.
  • APA said Permian Basin operations drove third-quarter results through a combination of performance and timing of new well completions, strong base production, and relatively minimal downtime.
  • APA on Wednesday posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 that topped estimates by 19 cents and revenue of $2.89B (+40.3% Y/Y) was more than half a billion dollars ahead of consensus.
  • Key metrics: Production ~382K BOE per day (-2% Y/Y), average oil price per barrel $97.81 vs $71.72 (+36.4%), operating expenses $1.7B vs $1.5B.
  • For FY 2022, capex remains unchanged at $1.725B and expects to generate ~$2.7B FCF, of which, at least $1.6B will be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.
  • Q4 adj production to be in the range of 328,000 to 332,000 BOE per day, +5% from Q3.
  • APA also announced that it is doubling quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of $1.00 per share.
  • "Global production was in line with expectations, as excellent Permian Basin performance offset weakness in North Sea production that was heavily impacted by unplanned downtime.” - President and CEO John J. Christmann IV
  • APA stock is up 64.5% YTD.

