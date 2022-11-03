Schrödinger GAAP EPS of -$0.56, revenue of $37M; FY outlook narrowed

  • Schrödinger press release (NASDAQ:SDGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56.
  • Revenue of $37M (+23.7% Y/Y).
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $479 million, compared to approximately $513 million at June 30, 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook narrowed:
  • Total revenue is now expected to range from $167 million to $175 million, compared to the prior expectation of $161 million to $181 million. The updated range represents growth of 21 percent to 27 percent over 2021.
  • Total software revenue is now expected to range from $122 million to $127 million, compared to the prior expectation of $126 million to $136 million. The updated range represents eight percent to 12 percent growth over 2021. The full year 2022 software revenue expectation implies fourth quarter 2022 software revenue to range from $34 million to $39 million.
  • Total drug discovery revenue is now expected to range from $45 million to $48 million, compared to the prior expectation of $35 million to $45 million. This higher range represents 82 percent to 94 percent growth over 2021.
  • Operating expense growth is now expected to be approximately 40 percent for 2022 compared to the prior expectation of slightly lower than 42 percent.
  • Software gross margin percentage is still expected to be in the mid-70s.

