Expedia Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 misses by $0.08, revenue of $3.62B beats by $30M

Nov. 03, 2022
  • Expedia press release (NASDAQ:EXPE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $3.62B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Total revenue increased 22% as Retail, B2B, and trivago segments revenue all increased compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Shares -3%.
  • Booked room nights 81.6M
  • Stayed room nights 93.2M
  • Gross bookings $23.99B
  • For the third quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging, air, and other travel products grew as travel demand recovered.

