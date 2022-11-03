Expedia Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 misses by $0.08, revenue of $3.62B beats by $30M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:05 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Expedia press release (NASDAQ:EXPE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $3.62B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Total revenue increased 22% as Retail, B2B, and trivago segments revenue all increased compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Shares -3%.
- Booked room nights 81.6M
- Stayed room nights 93.2M
- Gross bookings $23.99B
- For the third quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging, air, and other travel products grew as travel demand recovered.
