Skyworks Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.41B beats by $10M

Nov. 03, 2022
  • Skyworks Solutions press release (NASDAQ:SWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares -3%.
  • Outlook: “Given broad demand weakness, we expect revenue to decline on a sequential basis,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks. “Specifically, in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.300 billion and $1.350 billion (vs. consensus of $1.51B) with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.59 (vs. consensus of $3.18) at the midpoint of our revenue range.”

