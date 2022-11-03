Skyworks Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.41B beats by $10M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:05 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Skyworks Solutions press release (NASDAQ:SWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.41B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -3%.
- Outlook: “Given broad demand weakness, we expect revenue to decline on a sequential basis,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks. “Specifically, in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.300 billion and $1.350 billion (vs. consensus of $1.51B) with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.59 (vs. consensus of $3.18) at the midpoint of our revenue range.”
Comments (3)