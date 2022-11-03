Upland Software Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.09, revenue of $79.55M beats by $1.17M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Upland Software press release (NASDAQ:UPLD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $79.55M (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.17M.
  • For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $74.1 and $80.1 million vs $78.81M consensus, including subscription and support revenue between $69.2 and $74.6 million.
  • For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $312.6 and $318.6 million vs $316.12M consensus, including subscription and support revenue between $292.9 and $298.3 million.

