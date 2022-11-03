Dropbox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, revenue of $591M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:07 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Dropbox press release (NASDAQ:DBX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43.
  • Revenue of $591M (+7.5% Y/Y).
  • Total ARR ended at $2.431 billion, an increase of $98.0 million quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 9.6% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year growth would have been 10.2%.(2)
  • Paying users ended at 17.55 million, as compared to 16.49 million for the same period last year. Average revenue per paying user was $134.31, as compared to $133.79 for the same period last year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 81.4%, as compared to 79.6% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.9%, as compared to 81.0% for the same period last year.
  • GAAP operating margin was 15.1%, as compared to 14.0% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31.6%, as compared to 29.3% for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income was $83.2 million, as compared to $75.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $153.1 million, as compared to $147.1 million for the same period last year.

