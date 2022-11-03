Starbucks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.09, revenue of $8.41B beats by $90M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Starbucks press release (NASDAQ:SBUX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $8.41B (+3.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Comparable Store Sales Up 7% Globally; Up 11% in the U.S. and Double Digits Internationally, excluding China.
- “We saw accelerating demand for Starbucks coffee around the world in Q4 and throughout the year,” said Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer. “And our Q4 results demonstrate early evidence of the success of our U.S. Reinvention investments. Reinvention will touch, and elevate, every aspect of our Starbucks partner, customer and store experiences, and ideally position Starbucks to deliver accelerated, sustainable, long-term, profitable growth and value creation beginning in 2023,” Schultz added.
Comments (8)