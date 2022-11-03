Bionano Genomics net loss of $31.81M, revenue of $7.22M beats by $0.43M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bionano Genomics press release (NASDAQ:BNGO): Q3 net loss of $31.81M.
- Revenue of $7.22M (+54.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.43M.
- Grew the installed base of Saphyr systems from 196 at the end of Q2 2022 by 21 to 217 as of the end of Q3 2022, an 11% increase compared to Q2 2022. The installed base at the end of Q3 2022 grew 54% compared to Q3 2021.
- Sold 3,975 nanochannel array flowcells during Q3 2022, which is a record for the number of flowcells sold in any quarter in the company’s history, represents a 17% sequential increase over Q2 2022 and is comparable to the 3,969 flowcells sold during Q3 2021.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities of $180.2 million, which includes $22.5 million in net proceeds raised in Q3 2022 under its ATM facility.
- Shares +2.19%.
