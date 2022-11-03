Bionano Genomics net loss of $31.81M, revenue of $7.22M beats by $0.43M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bionano Genomics press release (NASDAQ:BNGO): Q3 net loss of $31.81M.
  • Revenue of $7.22M (+54.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.43M.
  • Grew the installed base of Saphyr systems from 196 at the end of Q2 2022 by 21 to 217 as of the end of Q3 2022, an 11% increase compared to Q2 2022. The installed base at the end of Q3 2022 grew 54% compared to Q3 2021.
  • Sold 3,975 nanochannel array flowcells during Q3 2022, which is a record for the number of flowcells sold in any quarter in the company’s history, represents a 17% sequential increase over Q2 2022 and is comparable to the 3,969 flowcells sold during Q3 2021.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities of $180.2 million, which includes $22.5 million in net proceeds raised in Q3 2022 under its ATM facility.
  • Shares +2.19%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.