Federal REIT FFO of $1.59 beats by $0.06, revenue of $273.45M beats by $12.29M, raised FY22 outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Federal REIT press release (NYSE:FRT): Q3 FFO of $1.59 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $273.45M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $12.29M.
  • Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 3.7% for the third quarter and 8.8% year-to-date.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, increased our total bank capacity by $550 million to $1.85 billion.
  • Increased 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.88 - $3.93 and increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to $6.27 - $6.32 from prior outlook of $6.10-$6.25 vs $6.21 consensus

