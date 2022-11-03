Carvana reports Q3 results
- Carvana press release (NYSE:CVNA): Q3 EPS of -$2.67.
- Retail Units Sold of 102,570 a decrease of 8% Y/Y.
- Reduced Carvana only SG&A expenses by $89M Q/Q.
- Revenue of $3.39B (-2.6% Y/Y) misses by $300M.
- Outlook: "We made strong progress reducing SG&A expenses in Q3 2022. In May 2022, we outlined a stretch goal of $4,000 SG&A expense per retail unit sold, excluding depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and ADESA expenses in Q4 2022. This equated to a stretch goal of $4,350 to $4,450 including ADESA expenses. We are making strong progress reducing SG&A expenses on an absolute dollar basis, but due to the current volume environment, we do not expect to reach this stretch goal on a per unit basis in Q4.
- In Q4, we expect a sequential reduction in retail units sold and total GPU as the impacts of reduced used vehicle industry demand, increasing benchmark interest rates, higher used vehicle depreciation rates, and our profitability initiatives flow through. We also expect to continue our progress reducing SG&A expenses through our efficiency and cost initiatives. "
