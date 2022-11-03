Credit Acceptance completes $389.9M asset-backed financing
Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) said Thursday it completed a $389.9M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing.
- The company contributed loans worth ~$500.1M to a wholly-owned special purpose entity.
- The entity will transfer the loans to a trust, which will issue four classes of notes.
- The financing will have an expected annualized cost of ~8.5%, revolve for 24 months after which it will amortize based on cash flows on the contributed loans, and be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) will receive 4% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses.
- The remaining 96% will be used to pay principal and interest on the notes as well as ongoing financing costs.
Comments