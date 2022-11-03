Credit Acceptance completes $389.9M asset-backed financing

Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) said Thursday it completed a $389.9M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing.
  • The company contributed loans worth ~$500.1M to a wholly-owned special purpose entity.
  • The entity will transfer the loans to a trust, which will issue four classes of notes.
  • The financing will have an expected annualized cost of ~8.5%, revolve for 24 months after which it will amortize based on cash flows on the contributed loans, and be used to repay outstanding indebtedness.
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC) will receive 4% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses.
  • The remaining 96% will be used to pay principal and interest on the notes as well as ongoing financing costs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.