Rocket Companies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05, revenue of $1.3B beats by $220M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Rocket Companies press release (NYSE:RKT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05.
- Net Revenue of $1.3B (-58.2% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Rocket Mortgage generated $25.6 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.69%.
- Total liquidity increased by $1.5 billion in the quarter to $8.8 billion, as of September 30, 2022, which includes $4 billion of available cash, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Adjusted revenue of between $600 million to $750 million.
- Closed loan volume of between $17 billion and $22 billion.
- Net rate lock volume of between $15 billion and $21 billion.
- Gain on sale margins of 2.30% to 2.60%.
- Shares -1%.
