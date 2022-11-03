Rocket Companies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05, revenue of $1.3B beats by $220M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Rocket Companies press release (NYSE:RKT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.05.
  • Net Revenue of $1.3B (-58.2% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
  • Rocket Mortgage generated $25.6 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.69%.
  • Total liquidity increased by $1.5 billion in the quarter to $8.8 billion, as of September 30, 2022, which includes $4 billion of available cash, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Adjusted revenue of between $600 million to $750 million.
  • Closed loan volume of between $17 billion and $22 billion.
  • Net rate lock volume of between $15 billion and $21 billion.
  • Gain on sale margins of 2.30% to 2.60%.
  • Shares -1%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.