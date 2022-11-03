Illumina Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.12B beats by $10M, lowers FY22 EPS outlook
Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Illumina press release (NASDAQ:ILMN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.12B (+0.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Expect full year revenue for fiscal year 2022 to be flat to 1% (from prior outlook of 4-5% vs. 4.17% consensus) higher compared to fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting year-to-date growth in sequencing consumables revenue, largely offset by a fourth quarter decline in select research project sample volume; delayed purchases ahead of the upcoming availability of NovaSeq X and from customer inventory and capital management; and incremental foreign exchange headwinds
- Expect GAAP diluted loss per share of $(26.56) to $(26.41) for fiscal year 2022, which includes goodwill impairment of $3.91 billion related to the GRAIL segment
- Expect non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.50 for fiscal year 2022 from prior outlook of $2.75-$2.90 vs $2.78 consensus
