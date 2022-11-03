Cutera GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.24, revenue of $62.8M beats by $0.56M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cutera press release (NASDAQ:CUTR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.24.
- Revenue of $62.8M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.56M.
- 2022 Outlook:
- Based upon our results year-to-date, despite unprecedented foreign exchange volatility Cutera expects to finish 2022 at the upper end of revenue guidance of $255 million to $260 million vs $258.06M consensus, fully absorbing the impact of approximately $17 million of currency headwinds. This implies constant currency growth of roughly 18% to 20% over the prior year.
- Management now anticipates the placement and activation of an additional 200 AviClear devices during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of active AviClear platforms entering FY 2023 to approximately 350.
