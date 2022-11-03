Atlassian Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02, revenue of $807M in-line
Nov. 03, 2022 4:11 PM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA9 Comments
- Atlassian press release (NASDAQ:TEAM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $807M (+31.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares -17.4%.
Quarterly subscription revenue of $651 million, up 50% year-over-year
Quarterly GAAP operating margin of (4)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 18%
Quarterly cash flow from operations of $92 million and free cash flow of $76 million
FQ2 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $835 million to $855 million.
- Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 80% to 81% on a GAAP basis and in the range of 83% to 84% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Operating margin is expected to be approximately (20%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 13% on a non-GAAP basis.
Comments (9)