  • Atlassian press release (NASDAQ:TEAM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $807M (+31.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -17.4%.

  • Quarterly subscription revenue of $651 million, up 50% year-over-year

    Quarterly GAAP operating margin of (4)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 18%

    Quarterly cash flow from operations of $92 million and free cash flow of $76 million

  • FQ2 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $835 million to $855 million.

    • Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 80% to 81% on a GAAP basis and in the range of 83% to 84% on a non-GAAP basis.
    • Operating margin is expected to be approximately (20%) on a GAAP basis and approximately 13% on a non-GAAP basis.

