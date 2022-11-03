WW International GAAP EPS of -$2.93 misses by $3.26, revenue of $249.72M misses by $3.26M, cuts FY22 outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • WW International press release (NASDAQ:WW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.93 misses by $3.26.
  • Revenue of $249.72M (-14.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.26M.
  • Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance: The Company is revising its full year fiscal 2022 guidance.
  • Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion, reflecting greater pressure from foreign currency and lower subscriber levels. Prior revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Consensus Revenue Estimates 2022 $1.06B.
  • GAAP diluted net loss per share expected to be in the range of (-$3.16) to (-$3.21), Prior GAAP EPS guidance was in the range of $0.25 to $0.30; Consensus EPS Estimates $0.81.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.