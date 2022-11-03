WW International GAAP EPS of -$2.93 misses by $3.26, revenue of $249.72M misses by $3.26M, cuts FY22 outlook
Nov. 03, 2022
- WW International press release (NASDAQ:WW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.93 misses by $3.26.
- Revenue of $249.72M (-14.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.26M.
- Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance: The Company is revising its full year fiscal 2022 guidance.
- Revenues are expected to be approximately $1.04 billion, reflecting greater pressure from foreign currency and lower subscriber levels. Prior revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Consensus Revenue Estimates 2022 $1.06B.
- GAAP diluted net loss per share expected to be in the range of (-$3.16) to (-$3.21), Prior GAAP EPS guidance was in the range of $0.25 to $0.30; Consensus EPS Estimates $0.81.
