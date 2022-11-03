GoPro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.03, revenue of $305M beats by $7.62M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • GoPro press release (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $305M (-3.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.62M.
  • Shares +5.6%.
  • Revenue was $305 million, down 4% on a dollar basis, and up 2% in constant currency compared to the prior year period.
  • GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, increased 4% year-over-year to $99 million, or 32% of total revenue. Subscription and service revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $21 million.
  • GoPro subscriber count increased 55% year-over-year to 2.1 million.
  • Third quarter cash net of debt was $205 million, nearly doubling from $110 million in Q3'21.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 38.0% and 38.2% respectively, down from the prior year period at 43.6% and 43.8%, respectively.
  • GAAP net income was $18 million, or $0.10 per share, down year-over-year from net income of $312 million or $1.92 per share, which was primarily driven by the release of a $263 million tax valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.