GoPro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.03, revenue of $305M beats by $7.62M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- GoPro press release (NASDAQ:GPRO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $305M (-3.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.62M.
- Shares +5.6%.
- Revenue was $305 million, down 4% on a dollar basis, and up 2% in constant currency compared to the prior year period.
- GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, increased 4% year-over-year to $99 million, or 32% of total revenue. Subscription and service revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $21 million.
- GoPro subscriber count increased 55% year-over-year to 2.1 million.
- Third quarter cash net of debt was $205 million, nearly doubling from $110 million in Q3'21.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 38.0% and 38.2% respectively, down from the prior year period at 43.6% and 43.8%, respectively.
- GAAP net income was $18 million, or $0.10 per share, down year-over-year from net income of $312 million or $1.92 per share, which was primarily driven by the release of a $263 million tax valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2021.
