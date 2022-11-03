Virgin Galactic GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.15

Nov. 03, 2022 4:13 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Virgin Galactic press release (NYSE:SPCE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $0.77M (-70.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(129) million, compared to $(68) million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $(101) million, compared to $(52) million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Free cash flow totaled $(107) million, compared to $(53) million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2022.
  • Outlook: Forecasted free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $(120) million to $(130) million.
  • Shares -2.4%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.