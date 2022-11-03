MP Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.06, revenue of $124.45M beats by $6.73M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:13 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MP Materials press release (NYSE:MP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $124.45M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.73M, driven by an increase in the realized price of rare earth oxide.
- “We reached a major milestone by beginning the commissioning of our Stage II assets starting with the concentrate drying and roasting circuits. We also completed the building shell of our Stage III magnetics facility in just seven months,” said MP Materials Chairman and CEO, James H. Litinsky. “In addition to advancing key projects, we grew our engineering and operations organization significantly while maintaining strong concentrate production and sales. We continue to focus on the methodical execution of our strategy to restore the full rare earth supply chain to American shores, which is of tremendous consequence to U.S. competitiveness and to our shareholders.”
Comments (1)