Exact Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.84 beats by $0.23, revenue of $523.07M beats by $19.95M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:13 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Exact Sciences press release (NASDAQ:EXAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.84 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $523.07M (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.95M.
- Total third quarter revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, increased 20 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021, with Screening revenue of $361 million and Precision Oncology revenue of $151 million
- Gross margin including amortization of acquired intangible assets was 68 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets was 72 percent
- EBITDA was $(98.1) million and adjusted EBITDA was $(13.0) million
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $669.1 million at the end of the quarter
- Full-year revenue guidance raised by $33 million and operating expense guidance lowered by $113 million at the midpoints
- Adjusted EBITDA profitability now expected in the third quarter of 2023, ahead of previous target of 2024.
