DoorDash GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.7B beats by $70M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- DoorDash press release (NYSE:DASH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.7B (+33.9% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Shares 13%.
- Total Orders increased 27% Y/Y to 439 million in Q3 2022 from 347 million in Q3 2021, driven by 16% Y/Y growth in DoorDash orders and the addition of Wolt. Excluding Wolt, the Y/Y growth in DoorDash Total Orders was driven by growth in consumers and consumer engagement.
- Marketplace GOV increased 30% Y/Y to $13.5 billion in Q3 2022 from $10.4 billion in Q3 2021, driven by 21% Y/Y growth in DoorDash Marketplace GOV and the addition of Wolt. Excluding Wolt, the Y/Y growth in DoorDash Marketplace GOV was driven primarily by growth in Total Orders.
- We currently expect Q4 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion, with Q4 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $85 million to $120 million.
Comments (3)