DoorDash GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.7B beats by $70M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • DoorDash press release (NYSE:DASH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.7B (+33.9% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Shares 13%.
  • Total Orders increased 27% Y/Y to 439 million in Q3 2022 from 347 million in Q3 2021, driven by 16% Y/Y growth in DoorDash orders and the addition of Wolt. Excluding Wolt, the Y/Y growth in DoorDash Total Orders was driven by growth in consumers and consumer engagement.
  • Marketplace GOV increased 30% Y/Y to $13.5 billion in Q3 2022 from $10.4 billion in Q3 2021, driven by 21% Y/Y growth in DoorDash Marketplace GOV and the addition of Wolt. Excluding Wolt, the Y/Y growth in DoorDash Marketplace GOV was driven primarily by growth in Total Orders.
  • We currently expect Q4 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion, with Q4 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $85 million to $120 million.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.