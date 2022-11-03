Cvent Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line, revenue of $161.3M beats by $2.85M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETCvent Holding Corp. (CVT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cvent Holding press release (NASDAQ:CVT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line.
- Revenue of $161.3M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.85M.
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $169.3 million to $170.3 million, vs $169.29M Consensus representing 17.4% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.8 million, or 23.1% of revenue at the mid-point.
Full Year 2022 Revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $628.9 million to $629.9 million, vs $625.92M Consensus representing 21.3% year-over-year growth at the mid-point and a $2.8 million increase over the mid-point of our previously provided guidance.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $108.4 million to $109.7 million, or 17.3% of revenue at the mid-point. This represents a $1.9 million increase over the mid-point of our previously provided Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year and a 20-basis point increase over the mid-point of our previously provided Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.
