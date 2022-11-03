Cvent Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line, revenue of $161.3M beats by $2.85M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:15 PM ETCvent Holding Corp. (CVT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Cvent Holding press release (NASDAQ:CVT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $161.3M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.85M.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $169.3 million to $170.3 million, vs $169.29M Consensus representing 17.4% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.8 million, or 23.1% of revenue at the mid-point.

  • Full Year 2022 Revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $628.9 million to $629.9 million, vs $625.92M Consensus representing 21.3% year-over-year growth at the mid-point and a $2.8 million increase over the mid-point of our previously provided guidance.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $108.4 million to $109.7 million, or 17.3% of revenue at the mid-point. This represents a $1.9 million increase over the mid-point of our previously provided Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year and a 20-basis point increase over the mid-point of our previously provided Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.