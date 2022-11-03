Karyopharm Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.10, revenue of $36.1M beats by $1.27M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:KPTI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $36.1M (-4.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.27M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of September 30, 2022, totaled $150.1 million, compared to $235.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • 2022 Financial Guidance

    • Total revenue to be in the range of $155 million to $165 million.
    • XPOVIO net product revenue to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million.
    • Non-GAAP R&D and Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense, to be in the range of $250 million to $265 million.

