Dynavax GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.10, revenue of $167.74M beats by $8.33M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETDynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dynavax press release (NASDAQ:DVAX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $167.74M (+54.9% Y/Y) beats by $8.33M.
  • HEPLISAV-B® vaccine net product revenue of $37.5 million, up 65% from $22.7 million for Q3 2021
  • CpG 1018® adjuvant net product revenue of $126.3 million, up 50% from $84.3 million for Q3 2021
  • Reiterates guidance for full-year CpG 1018 adjuvant net product revenues of between $550 million and $600 million
  • On track for a second consecutive year of profitability.
  • 2022 Outlook: Full-year CpG 1018 adjuvant net product revenues of between $550 million and $600 million, with an associated gross margin anticipated to be approximately 60%
  • Research and development expenses to be between approximately $50-$60 million
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses to be between approximately $130-$140 million

