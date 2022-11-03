Ventas FFO of $0.76 in-line, revenue of $1.04B beats by $10M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ventas press release (NYSE:VTR): Q3 FFO of $0.76 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Total Company year-over-year same-store cash Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) growth of 4.8%, at the high end of the guidance range.
- Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) segment year-over-year same-store cash NOI* growth of 13%, above the midpoint of the guidance range, driven by same-store revenue growth of approximately 9%; SHOP segment cash NOI growth excludes the benefit of HHS grants received.
- The company expects normalized FFO of $0.68 to $0.74 in Q4 vs. consensus of $.74.
- CEO comment: “In the fourth quarter, we expect accelerating year-over-year same-store SHOP cash NOI growth of 15% to 21% and positive contributions from all other segments amidst a continuing dynamic macroeconomic environment. The Ventas balance sheet is well positioned with an outstanding 2023 maturity profile. Although we do expect to experience the effects of higher interest rates, we believe Ventas has an advantaged position with demographically driven sustainable demand and an experienced team focused on value creation for shareholders."
Comments