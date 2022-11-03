Coinbase GAAP EPS of -$2.43 misses by $0.05, revenue of $590.34M misses by $51.54M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Coinbase press release (NASDAQ:COIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.43 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $590.34M (-54.9% Y/Y) misses by $51.54M.
- Shares -3%.
- Served 8.5 million MTUs in Q3, a modest decline of 0.5 million or 6% compared to Q2.
- At the end of Q3, Assets on Platform were $101 billion, up 5% from $96 billion at the end of Q2. The increase was primarily driven by net inflows from customers during the quarter as well as the increase in end-of-quarter crypto prices.
- FY22 outlook: Annual Average MTUs Slightly below 9.0 million
- Average Transaction Revenue Per User (ATRPU) Through Q3, retail ATRPU was $24. Our full-year average outlook reflects MTU mix shift towards non-invest products resulting in full-year ATRPU of around $20. Note that ATRPU excludes both subscription and services and institutional transaction revenue.
- Subscription and Services Revenue more than $700M, expect growth in our subscription and services revenue to continue as a result of the interest rate environment.
Comments (10)