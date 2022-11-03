Floor & Decor slumps despite beating top and bottom line estimates, updates outlook
Nov. 03, 2022 4:18 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Floor & Decor Holdings press release (NYSE:FND): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.1B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -5.4%.
- Comparable store sales increased 11.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 2.9% to $0.71 from $0.69 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; Adjusted diluted EPS* increased 16.7% to $0.70 from $0.60 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Updated Outlook FY 2022
- Net sales of approximately $4,250 to $4,285 million
- Comparable store sales growth of approximately 9% to 10%
- Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.75
