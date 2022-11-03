Floor & Decor slumps despite beating top and bottom line estimates, updates outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 4:18 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Floor & Decor Holdings press release (NYSE:FND): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares -5.4%.
  • Comparable store sales increased 11.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 2.9% to $0.71 from $0.69 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; Adjusted diluted EPS* increased 16.7% to $0.70 from $0.60 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • Updated Outlook FY 2022

    • Net sales of approximately $4,250 to $4,285 million
    • Comparable store sales growth of approximately 9% to 10%
    • Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.75

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.