Paylocity GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.29, revenue of $253.3M beats by $13.57M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:18 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Paylocity press release (NASDAQ:PCTY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $253.3M (+39.4% Y/Y) beats by $13.57M.
- GAAP operating income was $7.1 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $55.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $66.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.5 million as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $16.4 million.
