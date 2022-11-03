Trupanion to acquire Czech pet insurer PetExpert
Nov. 03, 2022 4:18 PM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) said Thursday it will acquire Royal Blue, parent company of a veterinary-centric pet insurer PetExpert, marking its second European acquisition.
- Terms were disclosed.
- Trupanion (TRUP) does not expect a material financial impact from the acquisition to its 2022 results.
- PetExpert has operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where over 95% of veterinary hospitals have connectivity to the PetExpert platform.
- Trupanion (TRUP) expects additional synergies from its acquisition of Smart Paws, which has operations in Germany and Switzerland.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4.
