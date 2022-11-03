Medifast Non-GAAP EPS of $3.32, revenue of $390.4M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Medifast press release (NYSE:MED): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.32.
- Revenue of $390.4M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Outlook: The company now anticipates that full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion, down from the previously announced range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion that was previously disclosed.
- The company expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.61 to $13.05, down from the previously announced range of $12.70 to $14.10.
- "This change in outlook has been prompted by the impact of high inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties on new customer acquisition. The revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance assumes a 24.00% to 25.00% effective tax rate," the management said.
Comments (1)