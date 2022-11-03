Medifast Non-GAAP EPS of $3.32, revenue of $390.4M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Medifast press release (NYSE:MED): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.32.
  • Revenue of $390.4M (-5.6% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: The company now anticipates that full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion, down from the previously announced range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion that was previously disclosed.
  • The company expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.61 to $13.05, down from the previously announced range of $12.70 to $14.10.
  • "This change in outlook has been prompted by the impact of high inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties on new customer acquisition. The revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance assumes a 24.00% to 25.00% effective tax rate," the management said.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.