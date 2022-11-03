Main Street Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.12, Total investment income of $98.39M beats by $10.79M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Main Street Capital press release (NYSE:MAIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.12.
  • Total investment income of $98.39M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $10.79M.
  • An industry leading position in cost efficiency, with a ratio of total non-interest operating expenses as a percentage of average total assets ("Operating Expenses to Assets Ratio") of 1.5% on an annualized basis for the quarter and 1.4% for the trailing twelve month ("TTM") period ended September 30, 2022
  • Net asset value of $25.94 per share at September 30, 2022.
  • Declared regular monthly dividends totaling $0.66 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.22 per share for each of October, November and December 2022, representing a 4.8% increase from the regular monthly dividends paid for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Declared and paid a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share, resulting in total dividends paid in the third quarter of 2022 of $0.745 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.