Main Street Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.12, Total investment income of $98.39M beats by $10.79M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Main Street Capital press release (NYSE:MAIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 beats by $0.12.
- Total investment income of $98.39M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $10.79M.
- An industry leading position in cost efficiency, with a ratio of total non-interest operating expenses as a percentage of average total assets ("Operating Expenses to Assets Ratio") of 1.5% on an annualized basis for the quarter and 1.4% for the trailing twelve month ("TTM") period ended September 30, 2022
- Net asset value of $25.94 per share at September 30, 2022.
- Declared regular monthly dividends totaling $0.66 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.22 per share for each of October, November and December 2022, representing a 4.8% increase from the regular monthly dividends paid for the fourth quarter of 2021
- Declared and paid a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share, resulting in total dividends paid in the third quarter of 2022 of $0.745 per share.
