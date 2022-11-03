PayPal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, revenue beats, FY22 EPS outlook raised, revenue guidance lowered

Nov. 03, 2022 4:19 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor14 Comments

PayPal logo and sign at company headquarters

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 (vs. $1.11 Y/Y) beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $6.85B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Total Payment Volume of $337B, vs. $310B a year ago, up 14% FX neutral basis.
  • Transactions per active account up 13% 50.1 times per year.
  • Net new active accounts added were 2.9M, with total active accounts of 432M vs. 429M at Q2-end.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue of $27.53B from prior outlook of $27.85B vs. $27.87B Consensus.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $4.07-$4.09 from prior outlook of $3.87-$3.97 vs. $3.93 consensus.
  • FY23 Non-GAAP EPS growth of at least 15%.
  • PayPal will be adding Apple Pay as a payment option in its unbranded checkout flows on merchant platforms, including the PayPal Commerce Platform. Next year, U.S. customers will be able to add PayPal and Venmo network-branded credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, President Dan Schulman said.
  • Share prices were down -11.22% post-market.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.