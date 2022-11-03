PayPal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, revenue beats, FY22 EPS outlook raised, revenue guidance lowered
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 (vs. $1.11 Y/Y) beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $6.85B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Total Payment Volume of $337B, vs. $310B a year ago, up 14% FX neutral basis.
- Transactions per active account up 13% 50.1 times per year.
- Net new active accounts added were 2.9M, with total active accounts of 432M vs. 429M at Q2-end.
- FY22 Guidance: Revenue of $27.53B from prior outlook of $27.85B vs. $27.87B Consensus.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $4.07-$4.09 from prior outlook of $3.87-$3.97 vs. $3.93 consensus.
- FY23 Non-GAAP EPS growth of at least 15%.
- PayPal will be adding Apple Pay as a payment option in its unbranded checkout flows on merchant platforms, including the PayPal Commerce Platform. Next year, U.S. customers will be able to add PayPal and Venmo network-branded credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, President Dan Schulman said.
- Share prices were down -11.22% post-market.
