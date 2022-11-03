Cognex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07, revenue of $209.6M beats by $9.45M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:20 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cognex press release (NASDAQ:CGNX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $209.6M (-26.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.45M.
  • Financial Outlook – Q4 2022
  • Cognex expects revenue for Q4-22 will be between $235 million and $255 million. At the mid-point, this range represents an increase sequentially due to improved production lead times relative to Q3-22. On a year-on-year basis, the company expects revenue will be roughly flat at the mid-point due to growth from the broader market being offset by lower spending on large projects in logistics and a roughly 10-basis point unfavorable impact of currency exchange rates.
  • Q4 Consensus revenue estimates is $230.36M.

