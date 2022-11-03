Progyny jumps on beating estimates and raising outlook

Nov. 03, 2022 4:20 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Progyny press release (NASDAQ:PGNY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $205.4M (+68.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.96M.
  • Shares +6.6%.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue is now projected to be $775.0 million to $785.0 million, reflecting growth of 55% to 57%; Net income is projected to be $26.3 million to $28.5 million, or $0.26 to $0.29 EPS; Adjusted EBITDA1 is projected to be $121.0 million to $124.0 million
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $202.4 million to $212.4 million, reflecting growth of 59% to 67%; Net (loss) income is projected to be $(0.7) million to $1.6 million, or $(0.01) to $0.02 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA1 is projected to be $28.4 million to $31.4 million

