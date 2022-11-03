DXC Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.57B beats by $20M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:21 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology press release (NYSE:DXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.57B (-11.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares +5%.
-
The Company reaffirmed its longer-term guidance:
- Positive organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% for fiscal year 2024
- Adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 11% in fiscal year 2024
- Non-GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share of $5.00 to $5.25 in fiscal year 2024
- Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024
- Restructuring and TSI of approximately $100 million in fiscal year 2024
-
Comments