DXC Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.57B beats by $20M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:21 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • DXC Technology press release (NYSE:DXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.57B (-11.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Shares +5%.

  • The Company reaffirmed its longer-term guidance:

    • Positive organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% for fiscal year 2024
    • Adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 11% in fiscal year 2024
    • Non-GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share of $5.00 to $5.25 in fiscal year 2024
    • Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024
    • Restructuring and TSI of approximately $100 million in fiscal year 2024

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.