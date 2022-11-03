VICI Properties announces stock offering

  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) on Thursday announced public offering of 16.5M shares of its common stock.
  • Underwriters of the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,475,000 additional shares of the VICI common stock.
  • BofA Securities and Citigroup will serve as underwriters for the offering.
  • VICI expects to enter into separate forward sale agreements with each of BofA Securities and Citibank, N.A. with respect to the shares of common stock covered by the offering.
  • VICI will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates.

