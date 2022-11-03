GoDaddy GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.03B misses by $10M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:22 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • GoDaddy press release (NYSE:GDDY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.03B (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 2% at the midpoint. GoDaddy expects fourth quarter applications and commerce revenue growth in the range of 10% to 12% and flat core platform revenue growth.

  • For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy targets normalized EBITDA in the range of $250 million to $260 million, remaining within the target margin range of 24 to 25 percent.

  • Based on an estimated adverse foreign exchange impact of approximately $40 million for the year, as well as uneven demand patterns, GoDaddy now expects total 2022 revenue to be in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.10 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 7% at the midpoint.

  • For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.09 billion to $1.1 billion, representing growth of 14% year-over-year, versus $960 million of unlevered free cash flow generated in 2021.

  • Full year consensus revenue estimate is $4.11B and EPS estimate is $3.09. Q4 consensus revenue estimate is $0.87 and revenue estimate is $1.06B.

