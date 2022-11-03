Apellis sinks 20% as FDA review period for eye disease drug extends

The commercial-stage biotech Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) dropped ~20% post-market Thursday after announcing that its plans to submit long-term data for the lead candidate pegcetacoplan will extend the FDA review period.

In July, the company said that the FDA granted priority review for its marketing application for pegcetacoplan targeted at patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The regulator had assigned Nov. 26 as the action date for the New Drug Application (NDA), which was backed by 12- and 18-month data from Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies and 12-month data from the Phase 2 FILLY study.

However, on Thursday, the company disclosed its intention to submit 24-month data from DERBY and OAKS studies for the review in November.

The decision will be “a major amendment” to the NDA requiring a three-month extension to the review period, which will likely push back the action date to February 2023, Apellis (APLS) said.

The company plans to include 24-month data for the European marketing application for pegcetacoplan which remains on track for filing by the year-end.

In August, Apellis (APLS) shares gained after the company’s Chief Executive Cedric Francois implied that the FDA would not conduct an AdCom meeting for its decision.

