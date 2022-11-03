CloudFlare Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.06, revenue of $253.86M beats by $4.02M

Nov. 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • CloudFlare press release (NYSE:NET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $253.86M (+47.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.02M.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.4 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $136.6 million, or 79.2%, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,636.3 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $273.5 to $274.5 million vs. consensus of $273.59M
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.0 to $13.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.02
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $974.0 to $975.0 million vs. consensus of $970.68M
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $31.0 to $32.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 to $0.12 vs. consensus of $0.03
  • Shares -12.5%.

