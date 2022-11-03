CloudFlare Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.06, revenue of $253.86M beats by $4.02M
- CloudFlare press release (NYSE:NET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $253.86M (+47.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.02M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.4 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $136.6 million, or 79.2%, in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,636.3 million as of September 30, 2022.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $273.5 to $274.5 million vs. consensus of $273.59M
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.0 to $13.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.02
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $974.0 to $975.0 million vs. consensus of $970.68M
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $31.0 to $32.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 to $0.12 vs. consensus of $0.03
- Shares -12.5%.
